Home >News >India >Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' fraud worth crores

Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' fraud worth crores

1 min read . 11:23 AM IST PTI

The company 'Dubai Dry Fruits' would sell the goods in open market at rates much lower than the market costs but not make the payment to dealers.

The Noida Police on Sunday said it has arrested two more people wanted in connection with a fraud worth crores in which a consumer goods import-export company duped thousands of people across the country.

The case pertains to a con in which some people had formed an import-export company, which bought fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) like dry fruits, spices, lentils, rice, oil from dealers but not clear the payments, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

The case pertains to a con in which some people had formed an import-export company, which bought fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) like dry fruits, spices, lentils, rice, oil from dealers but not clear the payments, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

The company 'Dubai Dry Fruits' would sell the goods in open market at rates much lower than the market costs but not make the payment to dealers, they said.

Later, the gang would shut its shop and go underground before rising again to form a new company and con people using the same modus operandi, he said.

"In pursuance of an FIR lodged at Noida Sector 58 police station, two more people who were absconding have been arrested from Gurgaon," Singh told reporters.

Those held have been identified as Akash Deep Sharma and Pankaj Prakash Singh, both living in Sohna Road area of Gurgaon, he said.

There are a combined 20 cases of fraud, forgery and others, lodged against the duo at various police stations in connection with the con, the police said.

