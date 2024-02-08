Noida Police on Thursday stepped up security along its borders with Delhi in view of the farmers' march to the Parliament. According to the Noida police officials, traffic has slowed at various routes, including the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND because of the protest. Besides, barriers have been installed at all borders of Delhi in view of the protest by farmers. Senior officials and other personnel are present at various locations to control the traffic.

Notably, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has already imposed CrPC section 144 today. The police also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning the commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers' movement on tractors. "In view of the farmers' movement, barriers are being installed at all the borders of Delhi and at Kisan Chowk and other places. Each vehicle is being checked and passed due to which the traffic is moving slowly," a police spokesperson said. "The traffic is being monitored continuously", he added. The farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) are proposed to assemble at the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida at 12.30 pm today. "From Mahamaya Flyover, the farmers shall march towards the Parliament in Delhi to press for our long-pending demands," BKP leader Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa' said. Why farmers protesting? The farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been in protest since December 2023, with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past. The group of farmers under Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha are demanding 10% of abadi land. Farmers from more than 40 villages have been camping in Noida over the last five months. They have been squatting outside the Noida Authority's Sector 6 office for two months. Farmers protest: Routes to avoid on 8 Feb in Noida Traffic will be completely banned on the route from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 to Sector 06 Chowki Chowk and from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Harola Chowk. The traffic will be diverted as per requirement from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 06 Chowki Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector 8.10.11.12 Chowk, Harola Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can go to their destination using the following routes:

1- Traffic going from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk towards Jhundpura Chowk will be able to reach its destination from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 via Rajnigandha Chowk.

2- Traffic going from Jhundpura Chowk towards Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk will be able to reach its destination from Jhundpura Chowk via Sector 8.10.11.12 Chowk.

3- Traffic going from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk via Harola Chowk will be able to reach its destination via Rohan Motors Tiraha, IGL Chowk Sector 01 via Golchakkar Chowk or Ashok Nagar.

4- Traffic going from Harola Chowk to Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk will be able to reach the destination by cutting through Sector 16 Market from Harola Chowk.

5- Traffic going from Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Chowk towards Sector 18, 27, 37 etc. will be able to reach its destination as usual.

6- Traffic going towards Delhi via DND via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway or MP-01 route will be able to reach the destination through Chilla red light in case of traffic jam on DND.

7- Traffic going towards Delhi from Noida- Greater Noida Expressway via Chilla Red Light will be able to go to the destination through DND in case of traffic jam at Chilla Red Light.

8- Traffic coming from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and going to Delhi via DND, Chilla via Mahamaya flyover, in case of traffic jam on DND, will go from Charkha roundabout to Sector 94 underpass via Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37, 18, From 16, 15 one can reach the destination via Ashok Nagar.

9- Traffic coming from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to DND, Chilla and going to Delhi via Chilla, in case of traffic jam on DND, from Filmcity flyover near Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate No. 02 Sector 95 (Bird Feeding Point). From Sector 18 climbing loop, one can reach the destination from Sector 18, 16, 15 via Ashok Nagar or elevated road via Sector 60, 62, NH-24.

10- Emergency vehicles will be sent to safe destinations during diversion.

In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001.

