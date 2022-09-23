Noida rains: Schools to remain shut on Saturday as well. Details here

Noida rains: Schools to remain shut on Saturday as well. Details here1 min read . 23 Sep 2022
- On Friday, the schools were shut in Noida and Greater Noida for Classes 1-8
Owing to heavy rains, schools from Classes 1-8 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar region, including Noida and Greater Noida, will remain shut on Saturday.
"In compliance with the permission / order dated 23.09.2022 of District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar, keeping in view the safety of the students working in the schools due to heavy rains and excessive waterlogging on the roads, students from class 1 to 8 in all the schools of all the boards. The date 24.09.2022 is declared as a holiday, so all the principals/headmasters should ensure compliance of the above order," the order by the district magistrate stated.
On Friday as well, the schools were shut in Noida and Greater Noida for Classes 1-8.
Parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddha Nagar, had witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week. Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the downpour.
Earlier in the day, the IMD issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi.
The weather office on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.
Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies)
