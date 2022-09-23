Noida rains: Schools to remain shut on Saturday as well. Details here

"In compliance with the permission / order dated 23.09.2022 of District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar, keeping in view the safety of the students working in the schools due to heavy rains and excessive waterlogging on the roads, students from class 1 to 8 in all the schools of all the boards. The date 24.09.2022 is declared as a holiday, so all the principals/headmasters should ensure compliance of the above order," the order by the district magistrate stated.