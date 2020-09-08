Noida: Record 236 COVID cases in 24-hr, tally 9,126

NOIDA : Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 236 new COVID-19 patients, the biggest single-day surge for the district which pushed its infection tally to 9,126, official data showed.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 236 new COVID-19 patients, the biggest single-day surge for the district which pushed its infection tally to 9,126, official data showed.

The number of active cases jumped to 1,599 from 1,520 on Monday and 1,429 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases jumped to 1,599 from 1,520 on Monday and 1,429 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

On the brighter side, 141 patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries so far in the district reached 7,480, the data showed.

The district has so far recorded 47 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.51% -- in the state, it showed.

The recovery rate improved slightly to 80.96% from 82.40% on Monday and 83.10% the previous day, according to the statistics.

There were 63,256 active cases of the novel coronavirus across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. So far, 2,11,170 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,047, showed the data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.