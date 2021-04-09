Noida: Noida recorded the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in 2021 on Thursday. With 134 new coronavirus cases, the overall infection tally has gone up to 26,821, official data showed.

The authorities in Noida have imposed a night curfew to tackle the infection spread. The fresh restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17.

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services, however, will be exempted from the night curfew restrictions, the orders issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrates said.

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

All government and private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical and nursing colleges), including coaching centres, shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17. All exams, including practicals, however, shall be held according to the schedule and are exempted from this order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y said, “There shall be an intensive enforcement of masks and other anti-COVID protocols in public places including workplaces, by police and incident commanders and by departments concerned," PTI reported.

The central and state government officials, medical staff will remain exempt from the night restrictions. Pregnant women and those in need of medical help too are exempted, the orders said.

Travellers going to the airport, railway stations and bus stands will be allowed movement during the night if they show valid travel tickets, the orders stated.

Print and electronic media workers too will be exempted from the night curfew restrictions.

People violating the restrictions will be punished under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the two administrations warned.

Earlier on Wednesday, similar restrictions were imposed in Kanpur and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area.

Till Thursday, coronavirus has killed 9,003 people in the state while the infection count stands at 6,54,404 in Uttar Pradesh.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via