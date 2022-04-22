This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 467 while the total number of active infections in Uttar Pradesh was 856.
Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19, official data showed. The district now accounts for over 50% of the active infections in Uttar Pradesh.
The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 467 while the total number of active infections in Uttar Pradesh was 856, the state health department data showed
Meanwhile, 47 people recuperated from COVID-19 in the district on Thursday.
In the wake of a rise in the cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate Covid-related assistance.
Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode owing to the rise in number of cases.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a meeting regarding the current COVID-19 situation, noted that over the past few days, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. Following this, the CM ordered officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode.
Adityanath also directed officials to send samples of COVID-19 patients for genome sequencing. Meanwhile, administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults has also been ramped up. Currently, booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 99,360 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.
