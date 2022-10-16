Noida resident wrongly detained by Abu Dhabi government - here's why

A Noida-based businessman who was wrongly detained by the Abu Dhabi government over mistaken identity, landed in India during the early hours of Sunday, according to the news agency ANI.
The businessman has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a Noida resident in Uttar Pradesh. He was detained by the Abu Dhabi Police over mistaking him for a criminal they were searching for.
As per ANI reports, Praveen Kumar was garlanded at the airport after landing in India from Abu Dhabi, where he was erroneously apprehended by the police. However, he was later released.
After landing in India today, Praveen Kumar told ANI, "CID there at the airport detained me once and then let me go, after which they detained me for a second time when I was on my way toward departure."
"They kept me overnight, forced me to accept I was someone else, put me in a holding cell in the morning, took me to a different city, held me, and questioned me again. Would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their quick action in the matter," Praveen Kumar added.
Earlier, after the news of Praveen Kumar's detention in a foreign country aired, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM SL Yathiraj, told ANI, "one Praveen Kumar from Gautam Buddha Nagar district's Habibpur was detained by Abu Dhabi police at the airport, as per the information given by the family who submitted an application to get him released. Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassy, and State's Home Ministry were apprised."
He said that the officials later informed the family about Praveen Kumar's release and he is coming back to India.
"Local police probed as well. The family has now informed us that Praveen Kumar has been released and is on his way back to India. District administration and UP government is committed to helping all citizens in every way possible," the DM added.
