Noida: Residential society removed from Covid-19 hotspot list, seven added

Noida: A residential society and a housing sector in Noida were on Wednesday removed from the list of coronavirus hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while seven more places were added to the list, officials said.

With the latest changes, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has 27 hotspots, as defined by the district administration, which are completely sealed and any movement into or out of them except for emergencies is barred, the officials said.

So far, 80 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and 25 of these patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, according to officials.

"Seven new hotspots have been added. Two have been removed and two partially removed. As on date, there are 27 hotspots in the district. The general lockdown principles shall apply on all those places which have been removed from the hotspot list," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

Those removed from the list of hotspots are Sector 41, Lotus Espacia in Sector 100, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Sector 30, according to an official list.

"All these places had one case each and they have been removed from the list as they have not shown any new case in the last 28 days starting from the date of sampling," the document stated.

The places included in the hotspot list are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 44, 50, Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B and Eldeco Utopia in Sector 93A, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park and Shatabdi Rail Vihar in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100.

In Greater Noida, sector Alpha I, ATS Dolce in Zeta I, Eta-I, Silver City Sector Pi, Omnicron III, Sector 3, Mehak Residency in Accheja village, Stellar MI Omnicron III, Ghodi Baccheda, Begumpur and Kulesara villages have been identified as the localities to be sealed, the list stated.

14th Avenue Gaur City, Nirala Greenshire in Sector 2, Vishnoi village in Dadri, Palm Olympia in Sector 16 are the localities in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, it added.

Altogether there are 27 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar. At some places, one hotspot may include more than one society, like Paras Tierra, Logix Blossom and Wazidpur village have been counted as a single unit in Sector 137, as apparent in the list.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.