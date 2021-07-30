Residents of Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to flag authorities if they come to know of people coming from nine high-risk states. The directive comes amid coronavirus third wave concerns.

On Thursday, district's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Sharma issued a communique to all resident welfare associations (RWAs) and housing societies saying that "there is a need to keep the rate low as precaution."

The communique said, "As per a UP government order on July 19, the district surveillance officer has to be informed about people coming into Gautam Buddh Nagar from states that have a COVID positivity rate of 3 per cent or more through air/rail/road so that such travellers could be put on health surveillance and be treated immediately for any symptoms of coronavirus."

The nine high-risk states mentioned by the CMO are Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, it also said.

"You are requested to alert the district surveillance officer on WhatsApp number 9971208271 about any traveller coming from these states so that COVID-19 spread could be prevented," the CMO said in the letter to the RWAs and housing societies.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh had 37 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with a death toll of 466, according to official figures.

(With inputs from agencies)

