Noida residents can register their pets through a mobile phone app

Noida residents can register their pets through a mobile phone app2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
With the Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) app, residents of Noida can register a pet, file complaints, if the pet litters in public places.
Noida: In a move to promote the welfare of pet owners in Noida, the authority has launched an app for pet owners. Noida Pet Registration Android App for pet owners.
"Pet registration made easier! Launched Noida Pet Registration Android App(iOS version in 14 days) to facilitate seamless registrations for pet owners. Residents can also file complaints if the pet litters in public places or creates disruptions," tweeted Chief Executive Officer, Noida Authority.
"It is the owner's responsibility that the neighbour and any other individual doesn't get disturbed\have issues with respect to upkeep and comfort of the pet or dog. Running of a dog breeding centre is prohibited in any flat\house in a residential area for commercial \sales \ purchase purposes to avoid any kind of disturbance to the neighbours or any individual," read an official release.
The official release by the authority informed that if the owner of the pet, responsible to pay the license fee to the local authority, dies or sells the pet off or transfers the pet to some other place or person, this information must be furnished to the authority i.e. within 15 days of such activity in written format.
