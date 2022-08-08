Noida: ₹25,000 reward on arrest of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Noida Police added more charges under IPC sections 447, 323, 504 and 506 against self-proclaimed Shrikant Tyagi.
Noida Police on Monday announced a reward of ₹25,000 on the arrest of self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi, an accused of abusing and assaulting a woman in a housing society, according to news agency PTI. Shrikant Tyagi identified himself as a BJP leader after the party distanced itself from him following the incident.