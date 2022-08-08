Noida Police on Monday announced a reward of ₹25,000 on the arrest of self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi, an accused of abusing and assaulting a woman in a housing society, according to news agency PTI. Shrikant Tyagi identified himself as a BJP leader after the party distanced itself from him following the incident.

The agency reported that he was booked under IPC section 354 on Friday over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Noida. Later, charges under IPC sections 447, 323, 504 and 506 were also added against him.

In an official statement as quoted by PTI, the police said, "Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police has announced a reward of ₹25,000 on the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi." The accused is absconding since Friday and has also been booked under Moto Vehicles Act for allegedly misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbol on his.

The Noida administration officials also demolished the illegal construction at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi at Grand Omaxe society earlier today, Monday.

So far, Noida Police have detained four close associates and two vehicles of the BJP leader and have registered a case against him in the alleged sexual assault case.

According to the reports, the woman objected to the plantation of trees by Shrikant Tyagi in the society, citing violation of rules. Many videos, purportedly showing Shrikant Tyagi assaulting the woman, surfaced on social media platforms on Friday. He was also seen using abusive words for her husband and made derogatory comments about her.

Police assured that they are continuously raiding the possible whereabouts of absconding Shrikant Tyagi and making all efforts to arrest him at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and BJP's Noida unit chief Mahesh Gupta visited the Grand Omaxe society to meet the local residents. They told them that Shrikant Tyagi is not a BJP member and assured party's full support in nabbing him.

Opposition parties, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Uttar Pradesh heavily criticized the ruling-BJP over the incident and shared Shrikant Tyagi's pictures with the leaders of saffron party in a press conference.

(With PTI inputs)