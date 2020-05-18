NOIDA (UP) : Passengers hoping to ride the Noida-Greater Noida metro, whenever it resumes operations, will be required to wear face masks, install Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones and have a body temperature not more than 37.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The commuters will also have to follow social distancing norms and sanitise their hands at the stations and on board the trains, officials said, adding that entry into the stations shall be restricted in case of overcrowding.

Senior officials said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is all set to resume its Aqua Line services after the end of the lockdown and is awaiting nod from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

“NMRC is making necessary preparations at all its stations and inside the trains to ensure that all passengers of the Aqua Line follow the guidelines laid down by the government for prevention of the Covid-19 infection," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

“The main objective of NMRC is to provide essential mobility services post lockdown, as per the government's decision, with all specified safety measures and precautions to safeguard against spread of COVID-19," Maheshwari added. Regarding the operations, the NMRC said for a few days initially, a 15-minute frequency of trains will be maintained throughout the week -- Sunday to Saturday.

“Trend of the ridership will be analysed and any change due to demands, if considered essential, train frequency will be modified accordingly. Stations falling in containment zones shall remain closed and trains will not stop on these stations," Maheshwari said.

The changes will be conveyed to the commuters through public notices and announcements and shall also be updated on the NMRC website and applications, she said in a statement.

The NMRC has also put out certain conditions and only passengers that fulfil those would be allowed travel on the rapid rail network between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

“Only the passengers with face mask or covered (face) will be allowed. Every passenger will be screened by thermal sensors. The limiting temperature for travel permission will be as 37.7 degrees centigrade." “Passengers having 'Aarogya Setu' app with safe status will only be allowed. Persons entering NMRC premises will have to apply hand sanitiser which will be made available after screening of the person," according to the statement.

A 'Passenger Screening Team' will be at concourse level before frisking area by the NMRC to ensure all guidelines for the passengers are being complied.

“In case of doubt regarding any person having corona infection/ symptoms, the suspected person will not be allowed entry in station premises and they will be given proper instructions for seeking further medical help. To handle a suspected passenger or baggage, two Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits at each station will be made available for the concerned staff deployed at the station," it said.

Only in urgent requirement cases, masks will be made available at the station, it said.

To ensure adequate social distance, passengers will be advised to stand in a queue at designated space by visible marking at one-metre spacing at frisking zone, at the ticket counters, platforms and inside the train.

“Commuters should maintain at least 10 mm gap between AFC sensor and smart card or QR ticket to avoid touching QR tickets or cards at the AFC gates. On escalators, a gap of at least two steps should be maintained between two users," the NMRC said.

The metro operator also said that digital payments would be preferred instead of currency notes while encouraging use of smart cards and the NMRC app.

