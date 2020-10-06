Noida's first musical fountain opens for public today. Watch video

Noida's first musical fountain will open for the public at 7 pm today by the Noida authority. There will be no entry fee for visitors but only a limited number of people will be allowed as of now, said Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

"Free musical light/ sound/Laser show on medicinal theme at Sec 91 medicinal park opens tomorrow 7 pm onwards daily for public.Another view of first such built by Noida authority. Do visit; but with covid precautions ; limited entry allowed as of now," Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.

"I am happy that this project lies in my constituency. People from far away places that come to stay here will so also get to see this fountain. Usually, we see such projects in Singapore and Dubai. When a city is developing at the full pace it must all kinds of facilities,"Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, PTI reported.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Mahesh Sharma was also present at the ceremony and congratulated the Nodia CEO for the project.

"This medicinal park in Nodia will become the identity of the city. I would like to congratulate Nodia CEO and her team on how the way this whole project has panned out. In the coming days it will be seen as a model project for other cities," he said.

The fountain has been developed at a cost of ₹4.4 crore at the medicinal park that is part of the Biodiversity Park near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Hindustan Times reported.

A music and sound show will be organised in the evening daily.

Spread over a 75-acre green area along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91, once it becomes ready, would be the city’s largest park.

