The director of a play school in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for installing a spy camera in the bulb socket of the teachers' washroom. The director had bought the spy camera online for ₹22,000.

The device had been specifically designed to be hidden within a bulb holder, making it nearly impossible to detect without close inspection. Navnish Sahay, the director, used the camera to view live footage of teachers entering the washroom, which he could stream on his computer and mobile phone, stated reports.

The incident occurred at Learn with Fun, a play school in Noida's Sector 70. The school's operations have been suspended while the investigation is ongoing.

Camera discovered in the washroom The case came to light on December 10 after a teacher discovered something unusual in the bulb holder of the washroom. She observed a faint light coming from the holder, which raised her suspicion. Upon realising that it was a camera, the teacher immediately alerted the school's security guard, who confirmed the presence of the device.

The teacher then reported the matter to the school director, Navnish Sahay, and the coordinator, Parul. However, both of them denied the allegations.

Following the teacher's complaint, Noida Central Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Awasthi initiated an investigation and registered a case. The inquiry revealed that the spy camera was operational and could live-stream footage without recording it.

Not the first incident at the Noida playschool Reportedly, the teacher has also alleged that this was not the first time that such an incident had occurred at the Noida school. The teacher claims to have previously discovered a similar spy camera in the school's toilet, which she handed over to the coordinator, Parul. However, no action was taken at that time.