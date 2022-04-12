A school in Noida has been closed for a few days as many students and staff members have tested positive. As per a report in PTI, 13 students and 3 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19. This has prompted the school authorities to switch to online classes.

"We have decided to go online and sanitize the school completely. Students will return for offline classes on18th April. Those infected would carry their RAT (rapid antigen test) report," a school source told PTI.

The reporting of COVID-19 cases from school premises has scared many people. As this isn’t the first school where cases have been reported. Before this, a school in Ghaziabad was also closed after 2 students tested positive.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday wrote to five states and Union territories (UTs) over their higher contribution to India's Covid-19 cases and asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in areas that are showing concerns.

Highlighting the significant dip in the country's daily case count, Bhushan asked the authorities in Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana and Mizoram to continue monitoring the spread of the infection and adopt the necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

