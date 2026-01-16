Noida schools closed till 18 January: Winter vacations extended due to cold weather, dense fog

Noida schools will remain closed till 18 January as the authorities have announced two-day holiday due to dense fog and cold weather conditions. All schools up to Class 8 will remain closed from 16 to 17 January, as per latest notice issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar Education Officer.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Office of the District Basic Education Officer in its notification dated 16 January stated, “In view of the prevailing fog and cold weather conditions, all schools (from Nursery to Class 8) affiliated with all boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB, UP Board and others) operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed from January 16 to January 17, 2026. This order must be strictly followed.”

However, the teachers and staff members need to report to school as usual.