Noida schools goes online, Delhi to limit activities as air quality turns severe

On being asked about precautions, Dr Dhiren said, "all we need to understand is, it's tough to fight against nature, and we cannot avoid schooling for a long time. So in order to avoid pollution, children must wear an N95 mask. So probably when kids are going to school during transition time that is on the bus or during transportation, they can wear the mask. Secondly, try to avoid outdoor activities, especially during the early morning and afternoon and in the late evening because at that time pollution levels settle down at the surface level and you are more predisposed."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}