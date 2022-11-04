Noida schools goes online, Delhi to limit activities as air quality turns severe

According to experts, diminishing air quality is affecting the pediatric group more severely as compared to adults, said Pediatric Pulmonologist at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Dhiren Gupta.
Dur to rising pollution levels, Stage IV of GRAP - 'Severe ' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450) was implemented with immediate effect as a precautionary step to avoid further deterioration of overall air quality in the NCR.
This was in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stages I, II, and III of GRAP. Stage IV - 'Severe ' Air Quality to primarily focus on vehicle restrictions including entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements and non--BS VI passenger vans, LMVs in Delhi.
Citizens have been advised that children, the elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases must avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible. Trucks carrying essential commodities/providing essential services and all CNG/electric trucks are allowed. As per the Commission for air quality management in NCR and adjoining areas, NCR State Governments/GNCTD to decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 percent strength and the rest to work from home.
As per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the 'Severe'/ 'Severe ' category from November 3 to November 5.
All schools will hold online classes mandatorily for students from class 1 to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November. According to the notice issued by District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dharamveer Singh, schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible.
"All outdoor activities are to be restricted until further notice," the notice read. Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.
Apart from this, Delhi's 20 million residents who were effectively breathing smoke on Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) breached the "severe" and "hazardous" categories in nearly all monitoring stations of the Indian capital, spurring calls to close schools. As per Hindustan Times report, schools in Delhi have currently curtailed outdoor physical activity and enforced the usage of N95 masks among students while some are running online classes.
The AQI exceeded 450 in many places early in the day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. A reading over 400 affects healthy people, with serious impacts on those with existing diseases, the federal government says. The index exceeded 800 in some pockets of the city, according Delhi Pollution Control Committee findings.
The world's most polluted capital is blanketed in smog every winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from the burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states to clear the fields for the next crop.
Lower temperatures, calmer winds and their changing direction worsen the air quality from time to time.
Parents and environmentalists on social media demanded that schools be closed.
"I know children don’t vote for you, but still, requesting all the chief ministers of Delhi (capital region) to immediately SHUT DOWN all the schools," environmental activist Vimlendu Jha wrote on Twitter.
"It's not NORMAL to breathe 500 AQI, not for our children, where every third child already has some pulmonary challenge."
According to experts, diminishing air quality is affecting the pediatric group more severely as compared to adults, said Pediatric Pulmonologist at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Dhiren Gupta.
"The pediatric population is suffering from frequent exacerbation, asthma, allergies, nasal blockage, allergic rhinitis and mental problems. The children of age group 0-16 years are having frequent headaches, dryness of eyes, irritation, dryness of skin," he added.
"Earlier children were getting admitted to OPD only, but now due to air pollution, emergency visits have also increased. In past 10-15 days children's visits to the emergency room have increased," said Dr Dhiren.
According to Dr Dhiren, this year even those children are also suffering who do not have any history of allergies. "There are two groups of children: one group is the one who has never had allergic problems, while the second group suffers from asthma allergies etc. In fact with this pollution level, both groups are getting affected. It is not just confined to the patients who are already predisposed to allergies."
On being asked about precautions, Dr Dhiren said, "all we need to understand is, it's tough to fight against nature, and we cannot avoid schooling for a long time. So in order to avoid pollution, children must wear an N95 mask. So probably when kids are going to school during transition time that is on the bus or during transportation, they can wear the mask. Secondly, try to avoid outdoor activities, especially during the early morning and afternoon and in the late evening because at that time pollution levels settle down at the surface level and you are more predisposed."
He further explained how air pollution affects children more: "When we talk about the pediatric age group, their respiratory rate is faster than an adult one. Their height is moderate and they are more into outdoor activity so they are more predisposed to pollution effect and also their airways and everything is immature so once they get affected at this age they carry it for lifelong.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose party also rules Punjab state where crop burning is rampant, said on Twitter that the "people of Punjab and Delhi are taking all steps at their level" to tackle pollution.
The capital this week halted most construction and demolition work to curb dust pollution and appealed to residents to share car and motorcycle journeys, work from home when possible and reduce the use of coal and firewood at home.
The capital this week halted most construction and demolition work to curb dust pollution and appealed to residents to share car and motorcycle journeys, work from home when possible and reduce the use of coal and firewood at home.