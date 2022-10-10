Noida schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.
All schools across Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Monday due to incessant rainfall, according to an official order as quoted by the news agency PTI.
The order stated the closure will be applicable for all classes up to 12th and to all schools across boards.
"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.
"Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance with the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night as seen by PTI.
According to IMD figures, continuous rainfall brought down the temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm of rainfall till Sunday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.
Apart from Noida, authorities of a dozen districts, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, ordered closure of schools today in the wake of heavy rains. In Aligarh, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12, officials said.
The notification by the Ghaziabad administration stated that the schools running under CBSE, ICSE, Madarsa Education Board, and Sanskrit Schools will remain shut on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.
The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.
