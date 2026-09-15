Noida schools to remain closed on September 16? Officials respond to CJP Saurav Das's claim

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das asserted that all schools in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar were directed to shut down after the pressure group conducted infrastructure checks at government schools as part of its nationwide 'School Thik Karo' (Fix the Schools) campaign.

“All government schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar in UP have been directed to be CLOSED immediately. This is after we inspected just ONE SCHOOL in Noida,” Das posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

"What is the UP government trying to hide?" he asked.

Das alleged that he and his team were denied entry to any other school after they inspected the first one. He further alleged that the principal had told them the decision was taken on the instructions of senior officials.

“We had plans to visit five schools, but we were allowed to visit only one primary school in Garhi Chaukhandi. Everywhere else, we were denied entry. The principal at the school told us that they had received an order from above not to give us access,” Das was quoted as saying by HT.

‘Misleading and false’ The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, however, described the claims as “misleading and false.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, an official from the DIOS office said: “All schools in the district are open as of now. There is no such notice of closure."

“All government-run schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar are being operated as per the timetable prescribed by the government and the education department, and no order has been issued regarding the closure of any school,” HT quoted the statement from his office.

During his inspection of schools in Noida, part of the CJP's ongoing school audit campaign across several parts of the country, Das urged young people to conduct similar audits of government schools in their own areas.

“Today, we’ve come to Noida. We’re going to audit some schools here as part of our 'School Theek Karo' campaign. We’ll see the conditions in which children are studying. Noida is one of the better districts in UP, so hopefully, the school conditions will be good too. Whatever the situation is, we’ll show you the reality,” Das said while talking to the media.

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"We want young people from UP to go out and audit schools as well—to show what condition the schools in their neighbourhoods are in and what kind of education children are receiving. Today, we’re planning to visit schools in Noida, but we’d encourage other young people to take on this responsibility too and audit schools in their own areas..." Das added.

What is the 'School Thik Karo' campaign? CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign last month from his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, calling for a nationwide social audit of government schools and improved basic facilities for students.

Dipke said the campaign would involve collecting information on basic facilities in government schools across Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

The CJP plans to provide a standardised assessment form through social media, allowing parents and residents to report deficiencies by uploading videos and other information about schools.