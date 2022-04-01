Noida: Sec 144 imposed from today in view of Ramzan, Ram Navami. Details here

Noida: Sec 144 imposed from today in view of Ramzan, Ram Navami. Details here1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- No person, without the permission of the competent authority, should hold a public fast or dharna or inspire another to do so, Noida police said
Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district between April 1 and April 30 in view of the upcoming festivals of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, and High School/Inter examinations and all on the dates of the General Legislative Council Election 2022.
The police commissionerate, Gautam Budh Nagar, in an order informed that people need to wear masks and follow all COVID-19 protocols in public places.
No person, without the permission of the competent authority, should hold a public fast or dharna or inspire another to do so, the order said and further added, “No person shall take out any kind of procession without permission."
“No one should offer any kind of prayers at a place, which is disputed or where there's no such custom and no one should let their animals stray near places of worship."
Apart from police and those employed in administrative work, no one should carry rods, sticks or weapons that can cause any kind of injury to anyone, according to the order.
The order has been issued to ensure peace and harmony are being maintained in the district during this period.
