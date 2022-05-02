In view of the increasing COVID-19 infections, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Noida till 31 May, news agency ANI tweeted.

“Uttar Pradesh | Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid rise in Covid cases," ANI tweeted.

Section 144 imposed in Noida: What does this mean

No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities.

Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed, aid the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar in a statement.

After a rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar in April, the Uttar Pradesh government made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.

Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said last week.

As per the ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 19,092.

