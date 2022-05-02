Noida: Section 144 imposed due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Noida: Section 144 imposed due to rise in Covid-19 cases1 min read . 07:00 AM IST
Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid rise in Covid cases
In view of the increasing COVID-19 infections, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Noida till 31 May, news agency ANI tweeted.
“Uttar Pradesh | Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid rise in Covid cases," ANI tweeted.
Section 144 imposed in Noida: What does this mean
After a rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar in April, the Uttar Pradesh government made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.
Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said last week.
As per the ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 19,092.
