Noida: Section 144 imposed due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Noida: Section 144 imposed due to rise in Covid-19 cases

After a rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar in April, the Uttar Pradesh government made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.
1 min read . 07:00 AM IST Livemint

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid rise in Covid cases

In view of the increasing COVID-19 infections, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Noida till 31 May, news agency ANI tweeted.

“Uttar Pradesh | Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid rise in Covid cases," ANI tweeted.

Section 144 imposed in Noida: What does this mean

  • No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities.
  • Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed, aid the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar in a statement.

After a rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar in April, the Uttar Pradesh government made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.

Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said last week.

As per the ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 19,092.

