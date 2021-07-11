Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend Section 144 till 30 August in Noida and the rest of Gautambudhnagar district in view of the upcoming festive season in the state.

According to a report published in LiveHindustan, the decision was taken in view of the prevailing covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shraddha Pandey said that in view of the big festivals like Sawan, Shivratri, Bakrid, Independence Day, Muharram, Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami in July and August, to prevent the spread of infection and also to ensure that no anti-social elements disturb peace during that time.

Also Read: Noida housing society gets covid vaccines meant for Aligarh, FIR lodged

Covid-19 guidelines for Noida:

The official said that except for medical services and essential services, all other activities will remain prohibited in the containment zone. Any kind of social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious festival related activities and other gatherings will not take place without prior permission. The presence of maximum 50 persons will be valid in the marriage ceremony. Metro, buses and cabs will operate with 50% capacity.

Among other rules only two people can sit with the driver in an auto, three people including the driver in an e-rickshaw with battery and not more than four people in a four wheeler. Pandey said that except in the containment zone, not more than 50 devotees will be able to go to one place at a time in the remaining places, religious places. Only 50% of the capacity will be allowed inside malls, restaurants, hotels, from 7 am to 9 pm, five days a week.

No people will be allowed to eat inside the sweet shops, fast food shops. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be opened for educational work. There will be no joyful firing by any person in the marriage procession, no person will be able to hold fast, demonstration without the permission of the competent authority.

No person will be able to take out any kind of procession without permission or block the wheel. He said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules under section 188.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.