Noida Sector 125 fire: Blaze at hotel spreads to nearby eateries, firefighting ops underway | Video

A fire broke out at Krishna Food Point, a hotel in Sector 125, within the jurisdiction of the Sector 126 police station, on Saturday afternoon. The blaze spread to nearby eateries, triggering panic in the area.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control. Four fire brigade vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze, while personnel from the Sector 126 police station also reached the site, the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate said in a statement, according to Hindustan Times.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the police.

“Information was received about a fire at five shops selling tea and snacks in Raipur, under the Sector 126 police station area. Four fire tenders and personnel from Sector 126 police station were immediately dispatched, and the fire was completely extinguished. No casualties were reported,” the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate stated.

The fire department said firefighting efforts were continuing at the site under the supervision of the chief fire officer (CFO).

“The fire service unit is present at the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway under the supervision of the CFO. The fire will be fully extinguished shortly," Gautam Budh Nagar fire department mentioned.

Initial reports suggested that the blaze had spread to adjoining food outlets, while dense smoke was seen rising from the area. There were also reports of cylinders exploding, raising concerns among people nearby.

A short circuit was suspected to have triggered the fire, but the exact cause had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

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The incident attracted a crowd, with hotel and shop employees assembling near the site. Police personnel remained deployed to control the situation and prevent people from approaching the affected area.

Further information on the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire was awaited.

Kolkata market fire Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a market in Kolkata's Bagha Jatin area in the southern part of the city early Tuesday, officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, according to PTI.

Around 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze, which was first noticed at approximately 4.30 am, a fire brigade official said.

"The blaze was brought under control in less than an hour. There was no report of casualties," he said.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. However, a preliminary investigation indicated that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze, another official said.

The West Bengal government will extend immediate financial assistance to traders whose shops were gutted in the fire at Bagha Jatin market in the Jadavpur area. It will also make temporary arrangements for them to resume their businesses at a suitable nearby location, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Umesh Rai said.

Rai visited the fire-hit market on the instructions of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take stock of the situation. Fire and Emergency Services Minister Koushik Chowdhury and senior officials from the department were also present during the visit.

"The state government stands firmly by the traders affected by this unfortunate incident. On the initiative of the chief minister, arrangements will be made to provide immediate financial assistance to those whose shops were damaged in the fire," Rai said.

The state government will also take steps to reconstruct the entire market with modern infrastructure, proper planning and adequate fire-safety provisions, the minister said.