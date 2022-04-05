Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) plans to get a foot overbridge (FOB) soon to connect Aqua Line's Sector 51 metro station to Blue Line Sector 52 metro station. “As per today’s board decision, Sector 52/51 metro stations are to be soon linked by FOB by the Noida authority; tender to be floated soon," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari informed via a tweet. This FOB will connect the Blue and Aqua Metro lines.

Currently, there is a 300-metre walkway linking the two metro stations. But a lot of time is wasted entering and exiting the metro stations. There has always been a connectivity issue between both the metro stations which are less than 500 metres away from each other.

For this reason, Noida Authority constructed a separate lane between metro stations offering free of cost electric rickshaw rides to commuters but even after this a lot of time is wasted.

While Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates the Blue Line Metro, Noida Metro Rail Corporation runs the Aqua Line Metro connecting Greater Noida to Central Noida.

