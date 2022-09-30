Noida: Several encroachments razed in Grand Omaxe society

In the wake of a 48-hour notice by the Noida Authority after more than a dozen pf palm trees were again transplanted outside politician Shrikant Tyagi's ground-floor apartment despite police presence on Tuesday, the razing of encroachments was done.
Several encroachments have been demolished by the Noida Authority in Grand Omaxe housing society on Friday, where a spat between politician Shrikant Tyagi and a resident over the same issue triggered a major low last month.
The politician was arrested after he was caught on camera abusing a woman who protested when palm trees were being planted in the open space in front of Tyagi's apartment.
Officials said that multiple excavators and around half a dozen dumper trucks were used to raze the encroachments. Many residents, whose homes had encroachments, initially resisted the movement of bulldozers and trucks and urged the authority to spare their flats.
Abdul Qadir, ACP (Central Noida 1) said, "After the initial resistance, there was no law and order situation in the process. Adequate security personnel has been deployed. The exercise was carried out amid heavy police presence."
Following this incident, the residents of the society who had raised objections to the plantation in the common area in August this year once again expressed concern over the encroachment.
A team of Noida Authority officials even warned the Tyagi family to remove the trees in two days or the team would be forced to 'remove the encroachment' themselves.
During the demolition process, Anu Tyagi (wife of Shrikant Tyagi) along with her relatives opposed the officials to resist razing the encroachments. They stood between the palm trees and the JCB, as per PTI reports.
She said that people's houses should not be demolished. "Today, I am sad that parts of several people's houses are being demolished. I only said that the same norms should be applied to all. Do with us what is done with others and vice versa."
