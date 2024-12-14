A 27-year-old man in Noida died by suicide on Friday — leaving behind a note that cited taunts from his live-in partner. The engineer — identified as Mayank Chandel — cited mental stress due to unemployment and jibes from his partner as reasons for his extreme decision. The incident also comes amid pan-India outrage over the death of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash earlier this week.

According to an NDTV report, Chandel had been facing additional stress due to constant taunts from his partner and comments about how he was “sitting at home and eating all day”. The techie however insisted in the suicide note that he did not blame anybody for his decision.

Chandel had been in a relationship with the woman for approximatately seven years — with the two opting to live together in Sector 73 of Noida for the past four years. His partner found Chandel hanging from a fan in their apartment after returning home from work on Friday evening. She informed the police and an investigation was launched into the matter.

Also Read | Atul Subhash suicide: Police issue notice to wife Nikita Singhania in Jaunpur

The incident comes mere days after Atul Subhash — the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm — died by suicide in his Bengaluru apartment. He left behind a 24-page suicide note accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. His father told ANI that Subhash had been "broken from inside" after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife.

“She started filing cases since January 2021...My son had thought that she had left (their home) after COVID-19 and that their 1-year-old son would grow up a little at his maternal uncle's home... she also started filing cases against our entire family,” his father said.