Noida shocker! Man bludgeons wife to death over suspicion of affair, walks 2 kms to confess crime

The nation is still reeling from the Meerut murder case when another gruesome murder in Noida shocked the country. A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly hammering his wife to death on suspicions of infidelity. The man then walked more than two kilometres to the police station to confess the gruesome killing, senior officers said.

Advertisement

According to police, Asma, 42, worked as a software engineer in Noida while her husband Nurullah Haider was without job. “Today, the Phase 1 Police Station team received information that a person bludgeoned his wife to death using a hammer over suspicion of affair,” PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh as saying.

Singh added Haider had repeatedly hit Asma on her head with the hammer at their Sector 15 home. The couple's son informed the police about the incident. The couple’s son Samad, 19, a BTech student at Amity University, informed police about the murder. They have a daughter Inaya, 12, as well. The police added the body was sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | Bengaluru suitcase murder case: Culprit confesses why he killed his wife

According to a HT report, In-charge of Phase 1 police station, Amit Kumar, said, “After the murder, Haider walked over 2km to the Sector 20 police station to surrender. He informed officers at the station that he had killed his wife over suspicions of an affair. A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Phase 1 police station, and the body has been sent for an autopsy.”

Advertisement

Asma's brother-in-law recalls how they got informed "On Friday around 1pm, my wife Farida (Asma’s sister) received a call from Samad, who informed her that his mother was dead. When Farida asked what had happened, Samad said his father killed her, and she was lying in a pool of blood on the bed,” HT quoted Nadeem a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, as saying.

Read More

"By the time we reached Noida, police had been informed. Around noon, when Asma and Haider were in their room, it is suspected that he covered her face with a pillow and repeatedly hit her on the head with a hammer.” he added.

Women, two children found hanging in Greater Noida In a separate incident from Greater Noida, on Thursday, a 35-year-old woman, two of her children were discovered hanging from a railing on their home terrace in Haibatpur village. An Indian express report cited Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Diksha Singh, saying, “We were alerted by the hospital where the three were admitted.” Advertisement

ACP added, “We have not found any suicide note at the spot and there has been no complaint from the woman’s family. Once we receive a written complaint from her relatives, we will initiate action. For now, we have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Prima facie, it appears she hanged herself and her two children.”