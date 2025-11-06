Noida Shocker: Woman's headless, naked body found in drain in Sector 82; police working to ascertain identity

In a shocking incident, the decapitated body of a naked woman was found in a drain in Sector 82 of Noida on Thursday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, police said.

The body was found under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 Police Station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Sumit Kumar Shukla said.

"The body of a 30-year-old woman without a head was found in a drain in Sector 82. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained," Shukla said.

He said the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

According to a report by NDTV, both the palms of the woman’s body were also severed.

A team has been formed to investigate the case. The police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

Sisters allege gang-rape after violent clash in UP Two sisters have accused five men of gang-rape following a violent clash between two groups over a long-standing dispute regarding a village path in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on 3 November within the bounds of the Asandra police station in Barabanki, police reported on Thursday.

A fight initially erupted between the two groups concerning the use of the local pathway.

Following the physical confrontation, one of the women approached the police, alleging that both she and her sister were gang-raped during the altercation. After the complaint reached the Superintendent of Police's office, a formal case was filed against 19 people, including five for gang-rape, the police said.

The five men accused of the sexual assault were identified as Mayaram, his brother Rampal, and Mayaram's sons Jaskaran, Balkaran, and Changu.

"The two groups had a long-standing dispute over the village pathway. Initially, one group attacked a young woman, and when the other side heard her cries, they retaliated by beating up the attackers. Thereafter, gangrape allegations surfaced," Station House Officer (SHO), City police station, Alok Mani Tripathi said, according to news agency PTI.