Lucknow/Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for an inquiry and strict action against guilty officers in Noida in the Supertech illegal twin tower case , according to officials, news agencies reported.

The chief minister also directed officers to register a criminal case against guilty persons, if need be, as he reviewed the matter in Lucknow, an official spokesperson said, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers that had come up in violation of building bye-laws in Supertech's Emerald Court housing project in Noida Sector 93.

The top court ordered that towers be razed within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion" with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The Supreme Court also directed the real estate developer Supertech to refund the money of flat owners concerned with a 12 per cent rate of interest within two months.

"Within 2 months, all the amount invested by the allotted flat owners is to be refunded by the petitioner (Supertech)," the Apex Court said in its judgement on Tuesday.

The apex court in its judgement observed that the construction of the twin towers containing around 1,000 flats was done in violation of the rules and must be razed within a period of two months by Supertech at its own cost and added that the demolition process has to be completed within three months.

The Allahabad High Court had on April 11, 2014, had passed the judgement and directed ordering the demolition of two 40-storey twin towers-- Apex and Ceyane -- in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.