Noida twin tower home buyers to be refunded in full, assures Supreme Court

Earlier, the amicus said that Supertech Ltd has an inflow of ₹20 crore per month of which ₹15 crore goes towards the construction of the stalled project and five crores are there for meeting administrative expenses. He said that the IRP has assured that he will deposit ₹one crore by September 30 with the apex court registry, which is the amount diverted from the ₹five crore administrative expenses for payment of refund to the home buyers of twin-towers.