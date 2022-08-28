Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers will be razed down in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. Edifice Engineering, which is undertaking the demolition with its South African partner Jet Demolitions, has assured neighbors that there will be no damage to their buildings.
The court hearing
In 2014, the Allahabad HC directed the authority to demolish the twin towers within four months (at its own expense) from the date the order was filed. It had also directed the builder to refund flat buyers’ payments with an interest rate of 14%. In August 2021, Supreme Court upheld the Allahabad HC order, and ordered the demolition, noting that the structures had come up violating construction norms. The Supreme Court's decision was the result of a number of petitions submitted by homebuyers in support of and opposition to the Allahabad High Court's ruling. According to the Supreme Court, August 28 may be affirmed as the date of destruction, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 and September 4 to account for any little delays brought on by technical issues or weather circumstances.
When was the Supertech housing society proposed to be built and what went wrong?
The ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ housing society was proposed to be built in Noida's Sector 93A in 2004. The next year, the Noida authority sanctioned the building plan that showed 14 towers and nine floors. But this plan was later revised. And in 2012, the Noida authority reviewed the new plan, in which the height of the twin towers was fixed at 40 floors. Following this, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of the society moved to Allahabad High Court stating that the construction was illegal.
Explained: Why are Noida twin towers being demolished
The twin towers are being demolished because of serious violations of building codes. Supreme Court said, the Noida Authority and Supertech had engaged in "nefarious complicity" and ordered the company to demolish the buildings at its own expense under the guidance of the Noida Authority. Read more here