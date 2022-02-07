Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Noida Supertech twin towers' demolition to start in 2 weeks, directs SC

Noida Supertech twin towers' demolition to start in 2 weeks, directs SC

The SC has ordered the demolition of 40-storey twin towers in Supertech's Emerald Court Complex in Noida.
1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Livemint

  • The Supreme Court has directed the NOIDA CEO to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of twin towers

The Supreme Court on Monday said the demolition of twin 40-storied towers of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida will begin in two weeks.

The apex court has directed the NOIDA CEO to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of twin towers.

The top court had earlier directed the real estate developer Supertech Ltd to refund payments to the home buyers for the flats, which were ordered to be demolished in its Emerald Court project in Noida, on or before 28 February.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant had said where home loans are outstanding, the developer shall clear the home loans on or before 31 March and furnish NOCs from the concerned financial institutions to the home buyers no later than 10 April.

The SC bench had also noted that 38 homebuyers are before the court and that are seeking a refund in terms of the final judgment and order of this court dated 31 August 2021, by which the demolition of the twin towers was ordered.

In 2021, the SC had dismissed a plea of Supertech seeking modification of it's 31 August order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida.

