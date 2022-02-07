Noida Supertech twin towers' demolition to start in 2 weeks, directs SC

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The top court had earlier directed the real estate developer Supertech Ltd to refund payments to the home buyers for the flats, which were ordered to be demolished in its Emerald Court project in Noida, on or before 28 February.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant had said where home loans are outstanding, the developer shall clear the home loans on or before 31 March and furnish NOCs from the concerned financial institutions to the home buyers no later than 10 April.
The SC bench had also noted that 38 homebuyers are before the court and that are seeking a refund in terms of the final judgment and order of this court dated 31 August 2021, by which the demolition of the twin towers was ordered.
In 2021, the SC had dismissed a plea of Supertech seeking modification of it's 31 August order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida.
