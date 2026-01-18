Noida techie death: FIR registered against builders for causing ‘death by negligence’ — 10 key points

In Noida, 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned after his car plunged into a water-filled ditch. An FIR has been lodged against two builders for negligence, while friends and family allege that rescue teams responded slowly during the tragic incident, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Here are ten key developments from the incident —

What is the incident about? Mehta's car was submerged after it broke through the boundary wall of a roadside drain around midnight, reportedly due to poor visibility caused by fog. The body was recovered on Monday.

FIR registered against builders An FIR has been filed against two builders who own the project, with police charging them with causing death by negligence, the report said.

“On the complaint of the deceased’s father, a case at Knowledge Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the two builders who own the plot,” Hemant Upadhyay, ACP, Greater Noida told the news portal.

Police share details of the incident The police informed that Mehta was driving a Grand Vitara when he lost control during a turn. The vehicle hit the boundary wall of the drain and fell into the flooded basement, the report said.

Cause of accident Police said that preliminary investigations suggest low visibility and speeding may have been contributing factors accident. “They had dug a large drain, around six to seven feet wide. Due to poor visibility and high speed, the driver appears to have lost control,” Upadhyay told the news portal.

NDRF roped in Around midnight, the police called in teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state disaster response force, and the fire department. The teams recovered the body of the deceased after hours of search, HT reported earlier.

Allegations against the rescue teams The victim’s friends claimed that the teams did not respond quickly enough. “The rescue teams arrived only by 2.30 am and could not even enter the water till 3.20 am,” Pankaj, a friend of the deceased told HT.

Mehta's chilling plea Eyewitnesses recounted Mehta's terrifying plea for assistance before he suddenly went silent. Family members have also expressed concerns about the speed and handling of the rescue effort, which took several hours.

“For around one hour and forty-five minutes, he kept pleading for help, saying, ‘please save me, save me in any way possible',” HT quoted Moninder.

Eyewitness blames authorities Moninder, a delivery agent and eyewitness who entered the drain trying to assist the techie, described what he called “negligence on the authorities’ behalf".

Talking to News18, the delivery agent said, “The police came here. They called the fire department, which got here within 15-20 minutes. The SDRF teams reached the site a bit late. However, despite having the required equipment and necessary safety materials, the man’s car was floating on top of the water for about two hours. He kept pleading for help, which fell on deaf ears. There were over 100 men around, but no one stepped up to help him."

Fire department could have saved him, claims eyewitness “I noticed that the fire department was fully equipped with fire safety jackets and a crane. The man was alive when the fire department was here. They could have saved him 100% They were well-equipped", Moninder was quoted as saying.

Victim had called father Raj Kumar Mehta, the father of the victim, stated that his son managed to call him soon after the accident.“My son himself called me while he was trapped. He said, ‘Papa, I am stuck, the car has fallen into the drain’,” he told HT.