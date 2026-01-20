Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta's car pulled from Greater Noida's water-filled pit three days after his death - Video

After a frantic rescue operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team recovered the car of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara fell into a water-filled pit dug in Greater Noida near Sector 150 on the night of 16–17 January.

The rescue team used boats and divers to locate Mehta’s car and pull it out three days after the incident. A video shared by news agency PTI showed a crane lifting the car, which was completely covered with debris, including grass and tree branches.

Mehta was returning from work when his car skidded off the road due to dense fog and fell into a pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building near Sector 150 on Saturday. Earlier today, the Knowledge Park police arrested one of the real estate developers involved.

The father of the deceased has alleged negligence on the part of the authorities. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers,” Yuvraj’s father, Rajkumar Mehta, told ANI. He alleged that his son was alive in the water for nearly two hours and “desperately called for help even as people gathered around the site were recording videos.

A delivery agent, who tried to save the 27-year-old, claimed that the rescue personnel were initially reluctant to enter the water because of the cold and poor visibility, adding that timely intervention could have saved Mehta.

Mehta’s body was recovered after an over five-hour search operation.