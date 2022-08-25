Driving on Yamuna Expressway is set to become costlier as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll rates
Driving between Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi and Agra is set to become costlier as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll charges of Yamuna Expressway, news agency PTI reported. The new rates are applicable between Greater Noida, the origin point in the Gautam Buddhs Nagar district, and Agra.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government and manages land along the 165-km-long expressway, made the announcement after its 74th board meeting.
Yamuna Expressway new toll rates
Toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra increased by 15 paise to ₹3.25 per kilometre depending on the vehicle used.
Yamuna Expressway new toll rates
1) According to the new hikes, the rate of toll for car, jeep, van and light motor vehicles has been increased from ₹2.50 per kilometer to ₹2.65 kilometer.
2) For light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini buses, it has been hiked from ₹3.90 per kilometer to ₹4.15 per kilometer.
3) Toll rates for bus or truck increased from ₹7.90 per kilometer to ₹8.45 per kilometer.
4) Toll for vehicles having three to six axles increased from ₹12.05 per km to ₹12.90 per kilometer
5) For large size vehicle and bigger vehicles, toll changed from ₹15.55 per kilometer to ₹18.80 per kilometer, according to the statement.