Driving between Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi and Agra is set to become costlier as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll charges of Yamuna Expressway, news agency PTI reported. The new rates are applicable between Greater Noida, the origin point in the Gautam Buddhs Nagar district, and Agra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}