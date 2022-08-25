Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Noida to Agra road journey becomes costlier. Yamuna Expressway toll rates hiked. Check new rates here

Noida to Agra road journey becomes costlier. Yamuna Expressway toll rates hiked. Check new rates here

Yamuna Expressway toll rates hiked: Toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra increased by 15 paise to 3.25 per kilometre depending on the vehicle used.
1 min read . 01:35 PM ISTLivemint

Driving on Yamuna Expressway is set to become costlier as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll rates

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Driving between Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi and Agra is set to become costlier as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll charges of Yamuna Expressway, news agency PTI reported. The new rates are applicable between Greater Noida, the origin point in the Gautam Buddhs Nagar district, and Agra.

Driving between Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi and Agra is set to become costlier as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll charges of Yamuna Expressway, news agency PTI reported. The new rates are applicable between Greater Noida, the origin point in the Gautam Buddhs Nagar district, and Agra.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government and manages land along the 165-km-long expressway, made the announcement after its 74th board meeting.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government and manages land along the 165-km-long expressway, made the announcement after its 74th board meeting.

Yamuna Expressway new toll rates

Toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra increased by 15 paise to 3.25 per kilometre depending on the vehicle used.

Yamuna Expressway new toll rates

Toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra increased by 15 paise to 3.25 per kilometre depending on the vehicle used.

1) According to the new hikes, the rate of toll for car, jeep, van and light motor vehicles has been increased from 2.50 per kilometer to 2.65 kilometer. 

1) According to the new hikes, the rate of toll for car, jeep, van and light motor vehicles has been increased from 2.50 per kilometer to 2.65 kilometer. 

2) For light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini buses, it has been hiked from 3.90 per kilometer to 4.15 per kilometer.

2) For light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini buses, it has been hiked from 3.90 per kilometer to 4.15 per kilometer.

3) Toll rates for bus or truck increased from 7.90 per kilometer to 8.45 per kilometer.

3) Toll rates for bus or truck increased from 7.90 per kilometer to 8.45 per kilometer.

4) Toll for vehicles having three to six axles increased from 12.05 per km to 12.90 per kilometer

4) Toll for vehicles having three to six axles increased from 12.05 per km to 12.90 per kilometer

5) For large size vehicle and bigger vehicles, toll changed from 15.55 per kilometer to 18.80 per kilometer, according to the statement.

5) For large size vehicle and bigger vehicles, toll changed from 15.55 per kilometer to 18.80 per kilometer, according to the statement.

6) The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last increased in 2021

6) The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last increased in 2021

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.