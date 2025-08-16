Noida- Delhi Airport in 20 minutes! Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Delhi stretch opens tomorrow

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two major national highway projects in Delhi on Sunday, reaching the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Noida will now become much easier for commuters.

The two road projects – the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway – worth a total of nearly ₹11,000 crore have been developed under the comprehensive plan to decongest the national capital.

The new stretches are expected to vastly improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its suburbs.

The two new stretches are expected to cut travel time from Noida to the IGI Airport to just 20 minutes, reported India Today.

The prime minister will inaugurate four of the five packages of UER-II, along with phases three and four of the Dwarka Expressway around 12.30 PM on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

"These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The 10.1 km-long Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around ₹5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster bus depot, it said.

This project comprises a 5.9 km-section, from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21 and a 4.2 km-section from the RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated by Modi in March 2024, the statement added.

Modi will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II, along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around ₹5,580 crore.

It will ease traffic on Delhi's inner and outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.