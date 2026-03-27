Noida traffic alert! Advisory issued for 28 March ahead of PM Modi's visit for Jewar airport event—check diversions

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police issued a comprehensive advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of the Noida International Airport on 28 March, stating that entry points have been designated, parking areas clearly divided, and commercial vehicles rerouted.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 AM to 11 PM on Saturday, with special provisions in place to ensure smooth movement of emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades.

Officials stated that vehicles coming from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be directed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, exiting at Sirsa Toll and passing through specified roundabouts before reaching the venue. Separate parking areas, P-07 for Meerut and P-06 for Ghaziabad, have been allocated for convenience.

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Vehicles arriving from Mathura and Aligarh via the Yamuna Expressway will exit at Jewar Cut, proceed through the Sabauta Underpass, and enter Kishorpur Gate, with designated parking in zones P-05, P-09, and P-11.

Traffic from Hapur, Bulandshahr, and nearby regions will be diverted along the Jewar–Khurja road, entering through Parohi Gate, where parking has been arranged in zones P-13 and P-14.

Dignitaries will use a dedicated interchange on the Yamuna Expressway to reach the venue and will be allotted parking in zones P-01, P-02, and P-03. Meanwhile, media personnel will enter through Kishorpur Gate and park in zone P-08.

Police personnel, administrative officials, and government staff on duty will also access the venue via Kishorpur Gate, with parking assigned in zone P-10. Additionally, official buses will be routed through Dayanantpur and parked in zone P-15.

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Commuters travelling from Noida and Greater Noida via the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted through designated roundabouts and service lanes before entering through a temporary gate near the Ranehra Police Post, with most parking arranged at P-07.

Vehicles coming from Greater Noida West and nearby areas will pass through Pari Chowk, while those arriving from Dankaur and adjoining regions will be guided along service roads and canal routes to the assigned entry points.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles will be permitted entry through Kishorpur Gate, with parking available at P-04, while vehicles from Jewar town will also use the same gate and park in P-12.

Commercial vehicles on the Jewar–Tappal route will be diverted towards Tappal, whereas those travelling from Khurja to Jewar will be halted at Khurja and redirected accordingly.

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Officials urged commuters to adhere to designated routes and avoid unnecessary movement near the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile event.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will first take a walkthrough of the terminal building at Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Around noon, he will inaugurate Phase I of the airport and address a public gathering, according to ANI.

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Noida International Airport in Jewar: Key features The Noida International Airport is one of the largest greenfield airport projects in India, with Phase I developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Initially, it will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to 70 MPPA in later phases. The airport includes a 3,900-metre runway capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation systems, such as the Instrument Landing System (ILS), and modern airfield lighting, enabling efficient all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

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It also features a strong cargo infrastructure, including a multi-modal cargo hub with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, with the potential to scale up to around 18 lakh metric tonnes. Additionally, a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility has been planned.

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Envisioned as a sustainable, future-ready project, the airport aims to operate as a net-zero-emissions facility by incorporating energy-efficient technologies and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design reflects Indian heritage, drawing inspiration from traditional ghats and havelis, and combining cultural elements with modern infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X