Noida: Traffic diversion due to PM Modi's visit today, Check advisory here

Noida traffic police has issued advisory to avoid any kind of disruption in the vehicular movement in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.
PM Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 at the Expo Mart Complex in Greater Noida today.
Noida traffic police has issued advisory to avoid any kind of disruption in the vehicular movement in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city to inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 at the Expo Mart Complex here.
The officials have diverted various routes on Delhi to Greater Noida Expressway. They have advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
“Traffic Advisory: Management / diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022! Traffic Helpline No - 9971009001," Noida traffic police tweeted.
Noida traffic advisory: Follow these routes today
PM Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida today, Monday, at around 10:30 am. Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022.
The four-day summit, which is being organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders, including industry leaders, experts, farmers, and policy planners centering around the theme 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'.
The last such summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women.
The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 percent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at IDF WDS 2022, the PMO said.
It said that the summit would also help Indian dairy farmers witness the global best practices.
Dairy is the single-largest Agri commodity in India. It contributes 5% to the national economy and employs 80 million dairy farmers directly.
