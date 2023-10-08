Noida traffic police lay diversions, parking arrangements for event at Dalit Prerna Sthal tomorrow. Check routes here
Noida traffic police announces diversions and parking arrangements for programme at Dalit Prerna Sthal on October 9
The Noida traffic police set forth diversions and parking arrangements on September 7 for the programme at Dalit Prerna Sthal scheduled to take place on October 9. It is anticipated that a large crowd will converge for the event to mark the 'Parinirvan Diwas' of Dalit icon Kanshi Ram, reported PTI.