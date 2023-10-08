Noida traffic police announces diversions and parking arrangements for programme at Dalit Prerna Sthal on October 9

The Noida traffic police set forth diversions and parking arrangements on September 7 for the programme at Dalit Prerna Sthal scheduled to take place on October 9. It is anticipated that a large crowd will converge for the event to mark the 'Parinirvan Diwas' of Dalit icon Kanshi Ram, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traffic diversions For vehicles heading from Greater Noida to Noida via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, there will be a diversion at the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37 if congestion occurs near the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

Traffic from Sector 37 will be directed towards Atta Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 roundabout and further onward to their destination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In case of congestion near Gate number 4 of the Dalit Prerna Sthal, traffic will be diverted from the Film City flyover towards Sector 18 and then routed towards Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 roundabout, or the elevated corridor near Sector 18 to reach their destination.

For those traveling from Noida to Greater Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic diversion will be implemented from the flyover near Sector 14A in case congestion arises near DND or Film City flyover.

Diverted traffic will be directed towards Sector 15 roundabout, Rajnigandha Chowk, Atta Chowk, and further towards Sector 37, their intended destination, according to Noida police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parking arrangements Buses arriving for the Dalit Prerna Sthal program will be parked near the DND toll plaza.

Light vehicles arriving from Pari Chowk, Sector 37, or Greater Noida West can park near Gate number 1 of the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

Light vehicles approaching from Delhi for the program can utilise the multilevel parking near Film City.

Light vehicles arriving via the Kalindi Kunj route can be parked in the underground parking facility at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

