Noida Traffic update: Advisory issued as resurfacing work starts on Elevated Flyover. Check alternate routes here
Noida Traffic update: Traffic police issued advisory for commuters as a section of the Elevated Flyover is closed for road resurfacing work. Alternate routes suggested to avoid inconvenience during the 45-day repair period.
A section of the Elevated Flyover in Noida will be out of bounds for commuters starting today i.e. on 8 April in view of road resurfacing work that started on Sunday afternoon. In the midst of this, the Noida Traffic Police has issued a commuter advice and has set up alternate routes to minimise disruption.