Noida Traffic update: Traffic police issued advisory for commuters as a section of the Elevated Flyover is closed for road resurfacing work. Alternate routes suggested to avoid inconvenience during the 45-day repair period.

A section of the Elevated Flyover in Noida will be out of bounds for commuters starting today i.e. on 8 April in view of road resurfacing work that started on Sunday afternoon. In the midst of this, the Noida Traffic Police has issued a commuter advice and has set up alternate routes to minimise disruption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A large number of commuters use the flyover every day to go between Noida's Sectors 61, 62 and 63, Film City, Kalindi Kunj, South Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, and Sector 18.

"The general public is informed that the re-surfacing (repair) work on the elevated road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 has been started by the Noida Authority today at around 4 pm. The estimated time to complete the re-surfacing work on the road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 is approximately 45 days," the traffic police said in a statement on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the first phase, resurfacing work is to be done on the elevated road from Sector 18 to NTPC. In view of which, traffic movement from Sector 18 to NTPC will be restricted on the elevated road leading from Sector 18 to Sector 61," it stated.

Vehicles going from Sector 18 to Sector 60 using the elevated road, can reach their destination by passing under the elevated road via Nithari, Sector 31, 25 Chowk, NTPC Chowk, Gijhod Chowk, it said.

Elevated traffic going from Attapur/Ray Residency Chowk will be able to go towards the destination via DM Chowk, Jalvayu Vihar, Modi Mall, Adobe Chowk via Sector 54 Chowki Tiraha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The traffic going from DND via Rajnigandha underpass and making a U-turn from Sector 04/19 via elevated platform from Rai Residency Chowk will be able to go towards the destination via Stadium Chowk, Sector 12, 22, 56 Tiraha, Sector 57 Chowk.

Vehicles going from Film City using Sector 18/elevated route will be able to take a left turn before Mahamaya Panlai Over and go towards their destination via Sector 37, City, Centre, Hoshiarpur.

Vehicles going from Greater Noida using the elevated route from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go towards their destination from Mahamaya Palai Oyer via Sector 37, City Centre, Hoshiarpur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vehicles going from Kalindi Border Delhi using Sector 18/elevated route will be able to go towards their destination via Mahamaya Palai Over, Sector 37. City Centre, Hoshiarpur.

Vehicles going from Stadium Chowk, Modi Mall / Spice Mall towards Degree College / Shashi Chowk will be able to take a left turn from Sector 31.25 Chowk and take a U-turn from in front of NTP / ISKCON Temple via the service road towards their destination.

However, the police said traffic movement from NTPC to Sector 60 will continue as it is. The police said due to the re-surfacing work, traffic on the elevated road was diverted on Sunday and there was heavy traffic pressure at the Sector 31-25 Chowk and the Sector 18 underpass.

"During traffic diversion, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and in case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," the police said.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

