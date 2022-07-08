Noida traffic updates: Routes to avoid today due to construction work of Signature Bridge2 min read . 06:28 AM IST
Noida traffic police has issued an advisory for residents regarding traffic diversions on Friday, July 8 due to construction work of the upcoming Signature Bridge.
The Signature Bridge is coming up at the Parthala roundabout, which will facilitate a daily movement of approximately 1.50 lakh commuters between Noida-Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad to FNG Road in Noida.
As per the latest traffic updates, traffic movement from Noida Sector 71 towards Parthala roundabout will be diverted today.
Noida traffic update, July 8: Key things to know
-The traffic going from Sector 71 to Kisan Chowk via the Parthala roundabout will not be able to turn left before Homes 121 society and go towards its destination.
-The traffic will turn from the road built behind Homes 121 Society. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.
-There will be a diversion of traffic going from Shivalik Homes Society Chowk to ACE Society tri-way to the 130-metre road due to the prevailing railway corridor construction work on the 130-metre road.
-On the 130-metre road between the Tilapata roundabout and Sakipur, traffic on both sides will be able to go to its destination through a single road.
Separately, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway experienced an unusually high volume of traffic recently. Commuters on their way to Greater Noida from Noida were a harried lot on July 6 due to the traffic congestion at multiple points on the expressway. There was an over two kilometre-long queue of traffic after a truck broke down on the main carriageway.
However, just about an hour later after the truck had been moved out of the main carriageway, another bottleneck was created near Sector 96 due to underpass construction work.
According to the Noida Traffic Police, there are three underpasses that are being constructed across the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway that have been causing recurrent traffic jams.
Besides, the Noida authority has put 76 traffic junctions under an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) to catch traffic violators.
In the last month, traffic police personnel have issued at least 40,000 e-challans for violation of traffic rules, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
Noida currently has only 76 traffic junctions and all of them have been put under the e-surveillance.
