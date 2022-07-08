Separately, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway experienced an unusually high volume of traffic recently. Commuters on their way to Greater Noida from Noida were a harried lot on July 6 due to the traffic congestion at multiple points on the expressway. There was an over two kilometre-long queue of traffic after a truck broke down on the main carriageway.

