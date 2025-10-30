Noida tragedy: 4-year-old boy killed by reversing car, shocking video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy was tragically killed after being struck by a reversing car in Noida on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, and a formal police complaint was subsequently registered at the Sector 20 police station.

The injured child was rushed immediately to a local hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said on Thursday.

The police confirmed that the driver, identified as Jayant Sharma, was apprehended shortly after the accident, and the vehicle involved has been impounded.

A full investigation is now underway to determine the exact circumstances and further details surrounding the child’s death.

The tragic incident was also caught on camera. Its video has gone viral on social media.

DP Shukla, in charge of the Sector 20 police station, said: "Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, identified as Ashish, a case has been registered against the driver.”

Himachal news: 3 die as vehicle plunges into 200-metre gorge Three people were killed instantly and two others sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a 200-metre-deep gorge in the Churah assembly area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police confirmed on Thursday.

The victims were local residents of Chamba who were returning from a wedding reception when the tragedy occurred late on Wednesday evening on the Devikoti-Tepa road.

The deceased have been identified as the driver, Rajinder Kumar, along with passengers Pummy Kumar and Sachin. The two injured survivors, Amar Singh and Dharam Singh, were initially taken to Tissa Civil Hospital before being transferred to Chamba Medical College for further treatment.

Local residents quickly initiated rescue efforts and immediately notified the police about the accident.

Police have confirmed that the bodies of the victims will be released to their families following a post-mortem examination on Thursday. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish the precise cause of the accident.

Government officer killed in hit-and-run in UP's Chandauli A senior administrative officer from the Chandauli Collectorate has died after the motorcycle he was riding was rammed by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-19, police confirmed on Thursday.

The collision occurred at approximately 8.30 pm on Wednesday night near Pachfedwa village, within the Alinagar police station jurisdiction.

The deceased, 58-year-old Krishna Kumar Srivastava, was on his way home to Varanasi when his motorcycle was struck, leaving him critically injured, said Alinagar Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Pandey.

The SHO reported that Srivastava was rushed to the district hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police have since launched a full investigation to identify the vehicle and trace the driver involved in the fatal incident.