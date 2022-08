The Supertech illegal twin towers in Noida were razed to ground within 10 seconds by the authorities on 28 August following the Supreme Court order. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to implode the Apex and the Ceyane towers.

Despite the tonnes of explosives and lot of care, there were issues on what method to be used to safely demolish the towers Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) had popped in. After elaborate discussions, the authorities chose a demolition method known as the 'waterfall implosion' technique.

What is waterfall implosion technique?

The ‘Building implosion’ technique is the one where strategic placing of explosive material and timing of its detonation in done, leading to the structure's demolition within seconds with minimal physical damage to its immediate surroundings.

Why it was chosen?

The process may take months or years to achieve its goal in comparison to other typical methods. However, often officials choose this method citing it lower cost, less time and greater safety. Same happened with Supertech illegal twin towers in Noida.

Another reason to chose this method was Supreme Court order which stated that the buildings be dazed in the shortest time possible and with no disturbance to neighbouring residents.

How it works: Process involved

In this process, the structure collapses inwards and onto itself. It requires explosives and detonators. For this process to take place, the experts engineers tactfully remove the supporting structure of a building at a certain point which brings it down upon itself.

Following the removal of the supporting structure of a building, explosives are drilled into key components of the building that support the structure at different levels from bottom to top. Later it is exploded at a definite time with ample security and safety.

Precautions taken by authorities:

a) Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village evacuated to a safe place.

b) Some 2,700 of their vehicles will also be removed from the premises.

c) An exclusion zone was created in a radius of up to 500 metres around the twin towers, with no permission for human or animal to move in the vicinity.

d) Over 3,700 kg explosives used implode the Apex and the Ceyane towers.

e) Deployment of trucks and dumpers to clean over 80,000 tonnes of debris in shortest period of time.