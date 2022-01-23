Noida twin tower demolition: Advance payment made to Mumbai firm, says Supertech

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Supreme Court on Monday directed real estate developer Supertech Ltd to execute a contract within a week with a company to demolish its twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida
Real estate group Supertech has signed an agreement with Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and an advance payment has been made to it for the demolition of illegal twin towers in Noida, reported news agency PTI on Sunday.
"In compliance of the Supreme court order, Supertech has signed an agreement with Edifice Engineering for the execution of demolition of twin tower and made an advance payment to it for mobilisation of men, materials and machines to site as per this agreement," a Supertech spokesperson was quoted as saying.
The details of the agreement have been shared with the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) about the planned razing of the 40-storey superstructures that had come up in violation of building by-laws in Sector 93A of the city.
A copy of the said demolition agreement executed and duly signed by and between Supertech and Edifice Engineering has also been submitted to the Noida Authority.
The letter of intent for the job was awarded to Edifice Engineering last week.
The company official said no-objection certificates (NOCs), related to the environment, logistics, storage and use of explosives for the demolition work, are awaited.
The spokesperson said the company is also complying with another Supreme Court order on refunding buyers who had made bookings in the twin towers.
A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant was told by the Noida authority that Edifice Engineering has been chosen to carry out the demolition of twin towers in consultation with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee.
"The contract (with a demolishing agency) shall be executed no later within a period of one week from today," the Bench told counsel appearing for Supertech.
Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing on behalf of Supertech Ltd told the Bench that there are no objections to the agency, which has been finalised.
The apex court noted that the developer would be applying for all necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) within a period of one week.
The apex court had on 31 August last year ordered the demolition of the twin towers 'Apex and Ceyane' under the supervision of officials of the local Noida Authority.
