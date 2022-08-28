'People suffering from respiratory problems -- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchitis -- should avoid the area, if possible'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The demolition of the Supertech Twin towers in Noida left a dense cloud of dust in the area that may affect people suffering from respiratory diseases like asthma. health experts have suggested that people living nearby should take extra care and avoid the area for a few days if possible.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The demolition of the Supertech Twin towers in Noida left a dense cloud of dust in the area that may affect people suffering from respiratory diseases like asthma. health experts have suggested that people living nearby should take extra care and avoid the area for a few days if possible.
The 40 stored buildings that were 100-metre tall was razed to the ground on 28 August, Sunday, using 3,700 kilograms of explosives that included detonators, shock tubes, explosive gels and other such things.
The 40 stored buildings that were 100-metre tall was razed to the ground on 28 August, Sunday, using 3,700 kilograms of explosives that included detonators, shock tubes, explosive gels and other such things.
The demolition of nearly 100-metre-tall structures generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The demolition of nearly 100-metre-tall structures generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
‘People suffering from respiratory problems -- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchitis -- should avoid the area, if possible.’ said a doctor.
‘People suffering from respiratory problems -- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchitis -- should avoid the area, if possible.’ said a doctor.
Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A vacated their premises on Sunday morning and took away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day.
Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A vacated their premises on Sunday morning and took away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day.
The closest buildings next to twin towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 of Emerald Court society which are just nine metres away.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The closest buildings next to twin towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 of Emerald Court society which are just nine metres away.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's what doctors say
-Dust particles are 5 microns or less and can remain suspended in the air for a few days in the absence of favourable meteorological conditions like strong winds and rain.
Here's what doctors say
-Dust particles are 5 microns or less and can remain suspended in the air for a few days in the absence of favourable meteorological conditions like strong winds and rain.
Dr Yudhyavir Singh, Assistant Professor, Critical Care, AIIMS, said, "Particulate matter of size smaller than 2.5 microns will be a problem. This is likely to increase episodes ofcoughing, sneezing, asthmatic attacks, lung infection, nasal congestion, breathing difficulty. Viruses may also piggyback the fine particles and increase infection rate, as it's the flu season."
Dr Yudhyavir Singh, Assistant Professor, Critical Care, AIIMS, said, "Particulate matter of size smaller than 2.5 microns will be a problem. This is likely to increase episodes ofcoughing, sneezing, asthmatic attacks, lung infection, nasal congestion, breathing difficulty. Viruses may also piggyback the fine particles and increase infection rate, as it's the flu season."
-Massive dust pollution can lead to itching in the eyes, nose and skin; coughing, sneezing, breathing difficulty, lung infection, nasal congestion, asthmatic attacks and aggravate heart problems
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Massive dust pollution can lead to itching in the eyes, nose and skin; coughing, sneezing, breathing difficulty, lung infection, nasal congestion, asthmatic attacks and aggravate heart problems
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-The doctors also suggested that people with respiratory issues should avoid the area for some days.
-The doctors also suggested that people with respiratory issues should avoid the area for some days.
-Dr Jugal Kishore, head of Community Medicine department at the Safdarjung Hospital, said, "The dust particles will remain suspended for quite some time in case of low wind speed. People suffering from respiratory problems -- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchitis -- should avoid the area, if possible. They should limit exposure to the affected area for at least 48 hours. Others living in and around the area should avoid exercises for a few days," he said.
-Dr Jugal Kishore, head of Community Medicine department at the Safdarjung Hospital, said, "The dust particles will remain suspended for quite some time in case of low wind speed. People suffering from respiratory problems -- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchitis -- should avoid the area, if possible. They should limit exposure to the affected area for at least 48 hours. Others living in and around the area should avoid exercises for a few days," he said.
-Dr Kishore said people having respiratory diseases should keep taking medicine regularly and consult doctors if their problems aggravate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Dr Kishore said people having respiratory diseases should keep taking medicine regularly and consult doctors if their problems aggravate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-"People should take precaution and keep a buffer stock of medicines. Use N-95 masks and eyeglasses till pollutants dissipate. Wear full-sleeve clothes and avoid morning walks for a few days. Consult doctors if problems worsen," he said.
-"People should take precaution and keep a buffer stock of medicines. Use N-95 masks and eyeglasses till pollutants dissipate. Wear full-sleeve clothes and avoid morning walks for a few days. Consult doctors if problems worsen," he said.
-Dr Dipankar Saha, former chief of the Central Pollution Control Board's air lab, said Noida authorities should keep an eye on air pollution level till the debris is cleared with the help of low-cost sensors.
-Dr Dipankar Saha, former chief of the Central Pollution Control Board's air lab, said Noida authorities should keep an eye on air pollution level till the debris is cleared with the help of low-cost sensors.
-The health expert further suggested water -sprinkling on regular intervals to reduce dust pollution. "The people living in and around the area should monitor air quality and step out only in unavoidable circumstances. Avoid exposure for a few days. Water sprinkling on regular intervals will help immensely," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-The health expert further suggested water -sprinkling on regular intervals to reduce dust pollution. "The people living in and around the area should monitor air quality and step out only in unavoidable circumstances. Avoid exposure for a few days. Water sprinkling on regular intervals will help immensely," he said.