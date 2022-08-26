The neighbouring building, which is located just a stone’s throw away from a spot where over 1,000 implosions are to take place has expressed fear regarding vibrations from the blast and the affect on buildings. To allay concerns of the neighbouring buildings, British firm Vibrock Limited ran a vibration analysis at the behest of Edifice recently. The analysis claimed that only minor damage, if any, will take place in neighbouring buildings during or after the demolition. No structural damage is likely to occur in any building in the vicinity. As per the analysis, a few windowpanes could crack due to air overpressure—the pressure caused by a shock wave over and above normal atmospheric pressure.