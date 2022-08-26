The 40-story buildings, Apex and Ceyane towers, developed by builder Supertech in Noida, will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures built on premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.
Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar are going to be exploded on Sunday i.e. 28 August. The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has finished all necessary preparations in order to carry out the scheduled demolition. Chetan Dutta, the Indian blaster will press the button and will demolish the Noida's twin towers in nine seconds at at 2:30 pm.
The 40-story buildings, Apex and Ceyane towers, developed by builder Supertech in Noida, will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures built on premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.
As per the blaster Dutta, the mega implosion is going to be a “simple process." He further said that the blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past.
However, the residents residing at neighbouring buildings of the twin towers are afraid that implosion will crack their glass windowpanes and even cause structural issues to the buildings.
Edifice Engineering, which is undertaking the demolition with its South African partner Jet Demolitions, has assured neighbours time and again that there will be no damage to their buildings.
The neighbouring building, which is located just a stone’s throw away from a spot where over 1,000 implosions are to take place has expressed fear regarding vibrations from the blast and the affect on buildings. To allay concerns of the neighbouring buildings, British firm Vibrock Limited ran a vibration analysis at the behest of Edifice recently. The analysis claimed that only minor damage, if any, will take place in neighbouring buildings during or after the demolition. No structural damage is likely to occur in any building in the vicinity. As per the analysis, a few windowpanes could crack due to air overpressure—the pressure caused by a shock wave over and above normal atmospheric pressure.
Apart from the structural damage, there are also concerns about the health hazard of the residents living nearby. Senior pulmonologist Dr Ashish Jain has stated HindustanTimes the health risks for people living in the vicinity.
Here are some Dos and Don'ts listed for the residents:
Dos
Close the windows and the doors tightly during the time of the blast.
If there is no rain or high wind speed, dust particles can remain in the air for many days. Dust can also enter your home, so it is advised to clean all the surfaces daily at least once, or even multiple times.
If dust enters the house and settles, clean with wet mop or vacuum cleaner to remove it permanently.
Wash all the linen and curtains, roll up and store the carpets for a couple of days after the demolition.
Plug on the air purifier.
Switch on the ACs but clean the filter before and a couple of days after the blast.
For individuals who take any medication, keep all existing medications beforehand.
Individuals suffering from Asthma, COPD, or other lung-related disease patients, who are on Inhalers, can take a few puffs for a few days following the demolition.
If the pollution levels are high, some may experience sore throat, itching in the eyes, nose, and skin.
Senior citizens may experience lethargy and feverish feeling.
Some may experience general body aches and pains. Patients on Inhalers may feel chest congestion, increased cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat etc.
Wash your face with water regularly.
Keep yourself well hydrated.
Eat fresh fruits and make sure you wash them properly before taking a bite.
Don'ts
Don not open the windows for a few days after the blast.
If dust enters the house, do not dust with cloth or a duster as it will disperse the settled dust back into the air.
If dust enters the house, do not dust with cloth or a duster as it will disperse the settled dust back into the air.