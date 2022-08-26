Noida twin tower demolition: Neighbors express concern over damage to property

The 32-story buildings, Apex and Ceyane towers, developed by builder Supertech in Noida's Sector 93A, will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures built on premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.
Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar are going to be exploded on Sunday i.e. 28 August. The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has finished all necessary preparations in order to carry out the scheduled demolition. Chetan Dutta, the Indian blaster will press the button and will demolish the Noida's twin towers in nine seconds at at 2:30 pm.
However, the residents residing at neighboring buildings of the twin towers are afraid that implosion will crack their glass windowpanes and even cause structural issues to the buildings.
Edifice Engineering, which is undertaking the demolition with its South African partner Jet Demolitions, has assured neighbors time and again that there will be no damage to their buildings.
The neighboring building, which is located just a stone’s throw away from a spot where over 1,000 implosions are to take place has expressed fear regarding vibrations from the blast and the affect on buildings.
To allay concerns of the neighboring buildings, British firm Vibrock Limited also ran a vibration analysis at the behest of Edifice recently. The analysis claimed that only minor damage, if any, will take place in neighboring buildings during or after the demolition. No structural damage is likely to occur in any building in the vicinity.
As per the analysis, a few windowpanes could crack due to air overpressure—the pressure caused by a shock wave over and above normal atmospheric pressure.
“We (residents) have been told that the vibration levels are within the prescribed levels. However, the residents just don't understand such technicalities. We are trying to remain positive, but people are concerned," said Nikhat Tyagi, a resident of ATS Village, located next to Emerald Court as quoted by Hindustan Times.
To be more sure about it, the authorities have also declared an exclusive zone, which is located around 50 meter radius away from the towers, will be completely evacuated before the demolition takes place on Sunday.
Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering clarified that the buildings in Delhi-NCR are designed for seismic zone 4-5 because the region often experience earthquakes and assured that there will be absolutely no damage from vibrations.
“We have planned this implosion as a sequential blast with a time gap of 17 milliseconds between every blast. It ensures that the entire debris of the building does not hit the ground at once," said Debi Prasanna Kanungo, senior principal scientist, CBRI, who is leading the expert monitoring team appointed by the Supreme Court as quoted by HT.
According to British standards, vibrations measuring 18-27mm are expected on the ground above the buried gas pipeline, which is 16mm meters away from the towers and are within the safe limits.
Apart from the structural damage, there are also concerns about the health hazard of the residents living nearby. Senior pulmonologist Dr Ashish Jain has stated Hindustan Times the health risks for people living in the vicinity.
